February 2013

Nabbing a Best Country Solo Performance Grammy at the 55th annual awards show, Underwood — who performed in a one-of-a-kind LED ivory Theia dress — walked the red carpet in Roberto Cavalli’s strapless gown. Accessorizing the “Blown Away” singer’s look? More than $31 million in diamonds by designer Johnathon Arndt. Her necklace alone featured 381 carats of oval, pear, marquis, and round brilliant white diamonds. Joked Underwood: “It’s worth more than me.”