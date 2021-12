Dorit Kemsley

On September 16, 2019, hairstylist Justin Marjan shared the epic long braid she created for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in an Instagram post. To add even more dimension to the already dramatic look, the hair pro wrapped the plait in a black cord. “When your braid is so long you can’t even get the whole thing in a pic,” the reality star wrote in her Instagram story sharing the look.