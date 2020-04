Taraji P. Henson

Hair goals! The TPH by Taraji founder slayed in a sexy cutout bathing suit and a fabulous long, braided ponytail on April 19, 2020. She captioned the mirror selfie, β€œFeeling like #Ariel the πŸ§œπŸΎβ€β™€οΈ STAY SAFE!!! Oh and I did my own hair. K byyyyyyeeeee πŸ™πŸΎπŸ’‹πŸ’‹πŸ’‹.”