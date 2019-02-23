Give Yourself a Massage

After you’ve discovered the go-to products that work for you, Louise says massaging them into your face is key. “Massaging the skin helps with de-puffing can help to prevent aging and restore your youth,” she said. “We spend so much time using expressions: we smile or we squint when we’re angry or frustrated, so when you massage yourself at the end of the night for the golden number of 5 minutes, it really helps soften those muscles,” the beauty guru added. “It’s like doing yoga or pilates. You start to elongate the muscles and relax and once your muscles are more relaxed, your face looks more relaxed.”