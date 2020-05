Dwyane Wade

The basketball pro debuted a fiery new look on May 23, 2020, captioning an Instagram photo, “When they think they know you— Switch it up! #Free #RedHair DontCare.” The athlete also showed off the transformation on TikTok, sharing a video of his bleached locks before he added the color and another in which he joked around with daughter Zaya Wade, who was rocking a similar, slightly lighter hue.