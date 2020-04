Maya Hawke

On Wednesday, April 22, Uma Thurman shared a photo of herself on Instagram cutting her 21-year-old daughter Maya Hawke’s hair into a super short blunt bob. Thurman caption the photo, “Home hair cuts bring us back home. We are all finding our selves again.” In the comments section of the pic, fans couldn’t help but point out that her new haircut looks like that of Thurman’s in Pulp Fiction.