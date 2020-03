Pink

The “Just Give Me a Reason” singer shared a video on Instagram showcasing the bad haircut she drunkenly gave herself the night before on Wednesday, March 24. “Last night I got the idea, ‘I can cut hair. I can totally cut hair. Why have I been paying people all this time?’” Then she pulled back her red beanie and revealed the messed up buzzed sides. “Look what I did,” she says as she runs her hands through it. “What do you think? Good look?”