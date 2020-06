Tom and Harry Holland

The Spider-Man: Homecoming star gave his brother Harry a haircut during an Instagrarm Live on May 27. With virtual assistance from hairstylist Christine Nelli, the actor trimmed down his sibling’s voluminously curly locks. Harry posted a black-and-white photo of his handsome finished look and wrote, “The end result… And for once photo credit goes to @tomholland2013 😂 Thank you @nellichristine ❤️.”