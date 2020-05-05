Brandon Maxwell & Lady Gaga

In a video the designer shared on May 4, 2020, he recalls the touching moment he walked Lady Gaga to the museum in 2019. “My fiancé filmed this and I’ll never ever forget looking up at him as we approached the carpet and seeing a tear fall down his face from pride. It remains one of my most treasured memories,” he wrote in the accompanying Instagram caption. “We wanted to share this today because of the sheer joy this moment held, because of the love and happiness you can see on everyone’s faces, because of the excitement, because it represents a time when we were all together, and because it reminds me so strongly that we will be again.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.