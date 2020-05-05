Lena Dunham

Always one to be raw and honest when it comes to hardships, the Girls creator shared the story of her medical mishap from 2017’s affair, which led to her sitting on the bathroom floor before heading to the hospital. “#Throwback to that first Monday in May when I felt so pretty headed to the gala but I also had a small surgical wound re-open right above my pelvis,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “Whenever I look at this image I think about the fact that women can literally look this flawless while dripping their own blood, and I also remember how- after the three-day hospital stay that ensued-my father had to carry this dress back to my house in a garbage bag, gentle as a puppy in a carrier. (I honestly cared more about protecting that @elizabethkennedynewyork dress than I did about protecting my own body.)”

She continued, “I used to think the takeaway of this story was “don’t go out on the town if you’re not feeling so hot” but now that out on the town seems like a dream from a past life, I think the lesson is something more along the lines of — take any glowing adventure that is offered to you, especially if it involves a bouffant hairdo and the Metropolitan Museum of Art at night and the oh so spectacular twinkle of Times Square you glimpse when you’re trying to hail a cab downtown. And then one finally slows for you and you get in and he says ‘where are you going, fancy?’ and you say ‘the hospital, please’ and you feel like a woman in a book you once read, with a title you can’t remember, but then maybe it’s just a book you’re going to write.”