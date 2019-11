Kaley Cuoco: Roman Numerals to a Moth

When her marriage to Ryan Sweeting was over, the Big Bang Theory star covered up the roman numerals on her back that represented the date of their wedding and turned it into a moth. She opened up about this decision on the Ellen Degeneres Show in 2016. “The [wedding] tattoo was a mistake. I had to cover it, I had to cover it with the wings, which I think turned out ok.”