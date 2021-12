Brittany Cartwright

The Kentucky native dressed up in a festive Grinch onesie in November 2021 while her former Vanderpump Rules costars, Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney, opted for saucier looks. “I read Christmas Cozy, they read Christmas Chic. 😂🥰😍🎅🏼🧑🏼‍🎄,” Cartwright captioned the photo via Instagram.