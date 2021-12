Amanda Peet and Meghan Markle

Duchess Meghan showed off her baby bump in Morocco in a periwinkle short-sleeve Carolina Herrera gown during her visit with Prince Harry on February 25, 2019. Following in the royal’s footsteps, Amanda Peet rocked the same dress (albeit with a more defined waist) at the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere in NYC on April 3, 2019.