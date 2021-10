Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt

Haute couture hand-me-down! For the Eternals premiere in October 2021, Zahara wore the stunning champagne Elie Saab gown that her mom first wore to the 2014 Oscars.

“My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress. We did all vintage and up cycled my old stuff,” the Maleficent star told Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet.