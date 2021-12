Busy Philipps and Blake Lively

Lively turned her recent press tour for A Simple Favor into a masterclass in suit dressing and Philipps was listening! On Oct. 15 the talk show host channeled the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star’s tartan Brunello Cucinelli outfit she wore on Sept. 11 with a similar plaid Kate Spade get-up, captioning the look on Instagram, “Trying my best to channel my inner @blakelively today.”