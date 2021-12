Demi Lovato and Whoopi Goldberg

Purrfectly patterned! Lovato wore a long-sleeve cheetah print gown by Dior to the Billboard Music Awards in May 2018. The dress was nearly identical to Goldberg’s who wore her Dior gown to the 81st Academy Awards in February 2009. The only difference between the two? Lovato’s gown was cinched at the waist with a matching belt and featured a thigh-high slit.