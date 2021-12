Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid

The “New Rules” singer took the stage to perform at the 2019 MTV EMAs wearing a skimpy black cutout bodysuit paired with sheer, cheeky tights by Mugler. Just two months prior, Bella Hadid debuted the nylons on the designer’s catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. Her look also involved a cropped blazer-bodysuit combo.