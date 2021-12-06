Helen Mirren and Nina Dobrev

A tale of two ladies in demure white. Helen Mirren stepped out for the premiere of the Leisure Seekers wearing white ruffled Prabal Gurung on January 10, but kept the look simple with a thin black bow belt and gray Mary Janes. Turns out, she had the right idea: Nina Dobrev rocked this same dress to the Flatliners premiere in September 2017 with a black and white rope belt and dove gray criss-cross stiletto pumps. Regardless whose look you prefer, one thing is clear: some styles are timeless and ageless.