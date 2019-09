Jonathan Van Ness and Jameela Jamil

The Queer Eye star looked flawless at Netflix’s Creative Arts Emmys afterparty on September 15 wearing a hot pink strapless trapeze Rochas Dress. This is the same head-turning gown Jameela Jamil wore to the YSL Libre launch party on September 9, 2019. The Good Place actress responded to JVN wearing the same frock on Twitter, writing, “YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!”