Jurnee Smollett and Gigi Hadid

Slide Text: Déjà vu! In March, the supermodel walked the Versace Fall Winter 2021 Ready to Wear runway wearing this sheer black gown covered in the label’s monogram motif. Seven months later, the Lovecraft County star made her debut in the eye-catching number by wearing it to the Elle Women In Hollywood party in L.A. on October 19.