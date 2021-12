Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians stars clearly have similar taste in swimwear. The Kylie Cosmetics founder rocked her animal-print Onia x We Wore one-piece bathing suit (with a cute straw sun hat!) during a Turks & Caicos vacay in January 2019. During her own trip to the island in May 2019, her older sis showed off the same sexy style in an Instagram post — even striking in a similar pose!