Kylie Jenner & Kim Kardashian

It’s no surprise that the famous sisters often wear the same styles or rock the same aesthetics. In this case, Kylie mirrored Kim’s 2015 rosé-colored latex dress. While Kim’s dress was an Atsuko Kudo mock-neck dress and Kylie’s was scoop-neck, they both were skintight and the same hue. We’ll leave it to you to decide who wore it best.