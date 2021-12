Mary J. Blige and Olivia Munn

Mary J. rocked the white and black Fendi jumpsuit with a wide belt to the 2018 Essence Festival on July 6. The singer further did up her look with matching peep-toe heels. Olivia Munn wore the same Fendi suit to SiriusXM Studios but with a more relaxed fit, thinner belt and red sandals just a couple of months before. If you ask Us, they both look great!