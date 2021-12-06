Meghan Markle & Jennifer Garner

The Peppermint actress was a vision in navy in the $2,000 Roland Mouret Barwick Dress while accepting her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, August 20. Back in May, Meghan Markle arrived at Cliveden House with her mother Doria Ragland the night before her wedding in the same design. While both ladies paired the off-the-shoulder style with delicate jewelry and classic pumps, Garner opted to show off the neckline by wearing her hair in a loose chignon.