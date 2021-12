Michael B. Jordan and Zendaya

Euphoria star Zendaya wore a dark grey Berluti suit to the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Party on Friday, September 6 — the same one Michael B. Jordan wore to the Vanity Fair Oscar party on February 24, 2019. The Shade Room posted a side-by-side photo of the two stars (both of whom looked great) and posed the question, “who wore it best?” in the caption. Jordan commented on the photo, “Zendaya, hands down no contest 😌.” How cute is that?