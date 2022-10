Andrew Le Page

In addition to the couple’s matching rose tattoos, the Love Island UK season 8 alum inked a tribute to Tasha, who has a cochlear implant, on his arm in October 2022.

“So Andrew came home and surprised me with his new tattoo, I actually can’t even!!!!!!! How beautiful 😭😭😭 it’s ‘ily’ in BSL with my cochlear implant wrapped around,” Tasha tweeted.