Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

“Hey guys please don’t talk to us unless u have tattoos,” the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model wrote on Instagram in April 2019. “We are a cool tattoo family now and we only want to talk to other tattoo families (srry if this seems harsh).” She and the EGOT winner inked each other’s names on their forearms in black script, as well as their children’s. Teigen’s read, “johnlunamiles,” while Legend’s read, “chrissylunamiles.”