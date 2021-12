Kaley Cuoco and Ryan Sweeting

Kaley Cuoco got a tattoo of her wedding date after tying the knot with tennis pro Ryan Sweeting on December 31, 2013. The Big Bang Theory actress had an image of a moth tattooed over it after the couple split in September 2015. “It was big enough to cover the numbers. Big wings,” Cuoco explained to Ellen DeGeneres in February 2016. “It’s just what I picked out when I was there.”