Lea Michele

Glee alum Lea Michele got the number 5 inscribed on the side of her rib cage. As fans of the Fox musical series know, 5 was the number on the back of Finn Hudson’s football jersey at McKinley High. Michele’s late boyfriend and former costar, Cory Monteith, played the beloved jock on the Fox musical series from 2009 until he tragically died at age 30 in July 2013.