Simon Guobadia

Inking his love. The producer decided to get fianceé Porsha Williams’ name tattooed in script on his upper back during a January 2022 trip to Costa Rica.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum debuted the design via her Instagram. “Awe I’m so excited your very first tattoo is my name. My ride or die through thick or thin, this love will stand strong until the end,” the Bravo personality captioned her post.