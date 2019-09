Carole Radziwill

In May 2018, the RHONY star and journalist told Into the Gloss that red light therapy is part of her skincare routine. “I have the red light from LightStim, and I binge all those crime dramas so whenever I do that, I’ll just sit there with it on for an hour,” she said. “It’s kind of awkward if your boyfriend’s over, but really if he’s not into red light I’m not into him.”