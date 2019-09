Martha Hunt

The Victoria’s Secret Angel likes to get a facial from aesthetician Tracie Martyn before big events. “It just makes my skin feel tighter and more lifted,” Hunt told Us in September 2018. “Whatever that red light therapy is, I don’t know if it’s placebo, but I feel great afterwards.” The model added it helps her zen-out too: “I feel so calm during their facial, afterwards too. I could just go to sleep.”