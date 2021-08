Kaley Cuoco

Wait, what?! Kaley Cuoco took to Instagram Stories in August 2021 to share her love for Harley Quinn, very subtly debuting her new blunt bangs at the same time.

“Harls/Ivy fans, peeling out of S2 Is the Harley Quinn: the Animated Series — The Eat, Bang! Kill Tour Comic! It’s got action, romance and every in between,” she captioned her post.