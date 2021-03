Kristen Bell

The Good Place actress debuted a new shaggy haircut, complete with fringe bangs and a more honey-colored hue in a March 2021 Instagram post. She captioned the close-up selfie, “Good morning beautiful soul. You are wonderful. Whether today is a breeze, or heavy and rough, I’m rooting for you. You’re the only you we’ve got, and you are enough. It’s ridiculous how enough you are. Xo.”