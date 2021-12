Sandra Oh

While curly hair and bangs may sound like a terrifying combo, celeb hairstylist Ted Gibson cut fresh fringe for the Killing Eve star just before the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards. “Those with curly hair need a bit of softness and bangs need to be broken up a bit,” he tells Us. “If you have curly hair, it’s important to not have your hairdresser cut blunt, straight across bangs.”