Celebrity Style

4th of July Celebrity Style: How Stars Like Lea Michele and Gal Gadot Did Patriotic Fashion

By
Molly-Sims--July-4th-fashion
 Courtesy of Molly Sims/Instagram
6
7 / 6

Molly Sims

The 46-year-old model posed in front of a little house wearing a dark blue denim dress over a red tank. 

Back to top