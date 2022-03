Aaron Carter

“Life is such a valuable learning lesson, IF you [allow] it to be that. With that being said, this is my body and this tattoo by @tattoo_mike_13 is to commemorate the passing of my sister Leslie Barbara Carter,” the “Aaron’s Party” singer explained via Instagram in March 2022, adding that his late sister — who died in January 2012 — was “amazing” and someone he truly “admired.”

He continued: “Leslie I know your [sic] in paradise. I do feel you inside.”