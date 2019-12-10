Ayesha and Stephen Curry

On December 9, 2019, the cookbook author shared a picture of her and her hubby’s new ink from Winter Stone in an Instagram post. “He luhhhhh matching my swag,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. The image depicts three geometric designs — hers on her forearm and his on his calf — each of which represents one of their children. The first is a wolf in honor of Canon, another is a butterfly for Ryan and Riley has a horse that they turned into a unicorn because “she’s our magical first born.”