Busy Philipps

The former talk show host unveiled a design with a very special meaning — a cricket for her 6-year-old daughter, Cricket, — on August 30, 2019. In her caption, she wrote, “Thank you @scottcampbell. I ❤️ my little magical 🦗. (Don’t worry guys, the 🕊 is coming soon🌟),” indicating a piece in honor of her eldest, Birdie, 11, is on the way.