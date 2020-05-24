Cardi B

The rapper showed off her newly completed back tattoo, featuring colorful flowers and butterflies, in an Instagram video on May 22, 2020. “Okay guys! Soooo here it is! It took me several months but I’m finally finished. This is my back tattoo! It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh. Thank you @jamie_schene.” Her tattoo artist shared the same video, writing that it took “60+ hours, more than 10 cities, it was an awesome project and a crazy experience. Thanks for the dedication, strength, and hospitality.” Cardi B revealed the full ink in a photo on Instagram the next day, posing in a lime-green thong bikini and holding a blue Birkin bag.