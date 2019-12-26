Demi Lovato

Just a week after getting a neck tattoo of the word, “survivor,” the hitmaker visited celebrity tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi in L.A. for a new design. Capozzi captioned a pic of the intricate angel tattoo, “We created this piece together to represent a rebirth of the spirit. The dark wings represent the bad times, their fading away is how she moved forward. The light from within represents the inner strength necessary for the change and the doves, pulling her up, symbolize the reach of an higher state of consciousness. Congratulations on your inspiring journey Demi, honored to have represented this for you.”