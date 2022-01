Demi Lovato

The Unidentified star debuted a new tattoo of a black spider on the side of their temple via a January 2022 Instagram Story snap.

“It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving,” Lovato seemingly explained the meaning behind the ink while sharing a quote on their Story. “She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our place in this world.”