Dina Manzo

Glinda vibes! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum turned to tattoo artist Daniel Winter, a.k.a. Winter Stone, to get a dainty star inked on her middle finger in June 2021.

“SHES A WITCH NOW! These little finger tattoos! The more simple the better just like life keep it simple don’t over complicate your life it only brings drama and uncomfortable situations. I know it’s hard but try and keep it simple,” Winter captioned his Instagram.

Manzo responded: “✨Elevated witch✨Now I have to up my nail game.”