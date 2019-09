Drake

A week after news broke that the “God’s Plan” rapper got the Abbey Road cover art tattooed on his forearm, we’ve finally got an up-close look at the controversial image. The new ink shows four figures that resemble John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr crossing the road with a fifth figure — likely the “Hotline Bling” singer himself — standing in front of them. Many Beatles fans were upset that Drake put himself ahead of the band members.