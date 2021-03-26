Ed Sheeran

The “Shape of You” singer paid tribute to Melbourne, Australia music industry icon and friend Michael Gudinski with a tattoo shaped like a No. 1 finger, which was the businessman’s signature hand symbol.

Sheeran got his ink at Grey Street Tattoo in Australia with Gudinski’s son Matt. “An unfortunate way to meet but big thanks to Ed, Matt and Andrew for coming by the studio and getting a fitting memorial to a true Melbourne icon last night. #RIP MG,” Grey Street Tattoo captioned a March 2021 Instagram post.