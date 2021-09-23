Hilarie Burton

A touching tribute. Following Willie Garson’s passing in September 2021, the White Collar star honored her friend by getting dainty tattoo in her inner arm before heading to his funeral.

“He would pay you the biggest compliment in the world. Tell you that you were the smartest or the prettiest or most talented or that your book/show/recipe/charity, etc mattered and was valuable,” Burton wrote in her Instagram caption. “And right as you’d blush, he’d temper it with, ‘Alright, calm down!’ And then laughter. He’d stop you before you could rebuff the compliment. Calm down. I can hear him saying it.”

The One Tree Hill alum continued: “Before I went to see him, I needed him to know how I felt. And @hudsonvalleytattooco was so kind and understanding and got me in the night before my flight. I wanted Willie to know that I was carrying that ‘calm down’ with me forever.”