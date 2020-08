Kane Brown

On July 28, 2020, the country star shared a pic of his massive, intricately detailed gorilla tattoo on his left arm. He got it with Aldean and joked that his friend was responsible for the entire design. “@jasonaldean did his first-ever tattoo on me and it’s pretty bad ass,” he wrote before adding, “lol nah he did one line my boy @bubbaitattoos did an amazing job!! Hit him up if u need a tattoo 🤟🏽.”