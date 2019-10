Noah Cyrus

While on a trip to NYC, the “July” singer paid a visit to celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan Valena, (aka @JonBoyTattoo) for two new small designs on her neck: a scary-looking spider and “momma” written in script. She captioned her Insta pic, “A normal Monday night in New York. Tattoos and boobie piercings (didn’t wanna say tittys n set anyone off 😩).”