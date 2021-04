Ricky Martin

That’s some serious ink! The “Livin’ La Vida Loca” singer debuted a huge wave tattoo that extends from his kneecap to his toes in an April 2021 Instagram post. He captioned it, “Tinta con movimiento,” which means “moving ink” in English, per Google Translate.

He credited Los Angeles tattoo artist Roxx for the design, writing: “@roxx your vibes, your talent, your friendship. You are a legend!!! Thank you!”