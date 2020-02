Rita Ora

On January 31, 2020, the “Girls” singer showed off a new neck tattoo created by celeb favorite artist Dr. Woo, which reads “zog” written in skinny beautiful script. “When I was younger my mum @veraora would call me her zog ‘Zogi mamit’ she would say, which means her little baby bird in Albanian,” Ora explained in the accompanying caption. “So thank you @_dr_woo_ for making this memory with me I love it so much. And for my extra finger jewels too.”